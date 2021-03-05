Report: Bears’ top priority at QB is a Russell Wilson trade

Getty Images

When Russell Wilson‘s agent put out word that he was willing to accept a trade, the Bears were among the four teams on Wilson’s list. And the Bears are very open to that.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears have prioritized trading for Wilson as they make their plans to upgrade at quarterback this offseason.

Bears General Manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy know their jobs are on the line this year, so they’re surely willing to put together a significant package of players and draft picks to acquire a quarterback like Wilson, who would significantly improve their chances of winning in 2021.

It’s not clear to what extent the Seahawks are interested in trading Wilson, but they haven’t ruled it out.

If the Bears can’t land Wilson, their next option for upgrading at quarterback would be a free agent like Ryan Fitzpatrick or Jameis Winston. Neither of those would make the kind of splash Pace and Nagy may need to make to save their jobs, so it’s easy to see why they would strongly prefer Wilson.