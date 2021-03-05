Report: Bears’ top priority at QB is a Russell Wilson trade

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 5, 2021, 6:10 PM EST
Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
When Russell Wilson‘s agent put out word that he was willing to accept a trade, the Bears were among the four teams on Wilson’s list. And the Bears are very open to that.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears have prioritized trading for Wilson as they make their plans to upgrade at quarterback this offseason.

Bears General Manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy know their jobs are on the line this year, so they’re surely willing to put together a significant package of players and draft picks to acquire a quarterback like Wilson, who would significantly improve their chances of winning in 2021.

It’s not clear to what extent the Seahawks are interested in trading Wilson, but they haven’t ruled it out.

If the Bears can’t land Wilson, their next option for upgrading at quarterback would be a free agent like Ryan Fitzpatrick or Jameis Winston. Neither of those would make the kind of splash Pace and Nagy may need to make to save their jobs, so it’s easy to see why they would strongly prefer Wilson.

21 responses to “Report: Bears’ top priority at QB is a Russell Wilson trade

  1. Pace and Nagy would probably trade their next two drafts for Wilson. I know it sounds crazy but, why the hell not.

    They really have nothing to lose other then their jobs but, by all accounts. Most expected them to fired two seasons ago.

  2. The Bears are more like gerbils stuck in a wheel. Round and round they go never really getting anywhere.

  3. There is no scenario (NONE) under which Seattle makes this trade. There is nothing the Bears can do to get Seattle out of the Dead Cap issue. The bears can go back to celebrating their 85 team (as they always do)

  4. Didn’t Chicago give several of their high picks already for Khalil Mack?

  5. No cap room and they’ve tossed so many picks as is. They’re one of many teams over the cap.

    How on god’s green earth is Pace still
    employed and how do the McCaskeys still
    own the team? The NFL needs to step in and
    force a sale. It’s insane and painful to watch
    an iconic franchise destroy itself like this.

  6. Even if the Bears did offer a ton nothing happens prior to June 1st, and that is if the Seahawks wanted to trade Wilson which I don’t think they do. They have hired the OC wilson ok’d. FA will tell if they go after OL. If they do, Wilson is not going anywhere.

  7. So 3 ones, three 2’s and several other picks throw in Mack should probably do a BoB at the Texans type deal that will kill the team for years (kind similar to the Mack deal and Mitchel deals) with no ability to get cheap rookie deals to go with the high priced vet deals.

  8. ivotedfornixon says:
    March 5, 2021 at 6:28 pm
    Didn’t Chicago give several of their high picks already for Khalil Mack?

    ————

    Yes, 4 of them in fact. But the last of those picks was in the 2020 draft. They have their full assortment going forward.

  9. Alex Smith is a better fit. Way lower cost as well so they can build an o-line and land some weapons for him.

  11. I remember when they “fleeced” the Raiders and were headed to multiple super bowls lololol

  12. Instead of mortgaging the future by trading away 3 years of #1’s and a couple of 2’s and/or 3’s the Halas Hall brain-trust should trade ’21’s #20 & #52 to move up and grab Mac Jones or Lance. Wilson and no high draft picks won’t get them any further than Wildcard losers at best every year.

  13. If the Bears add Russell Wilson, they are a top 8 team in the NFL immediately. Pace will not be outbid, so if the Seahawks are crazy enough to trade him, he’s going to Chicago.

  14. If this is true, then Bears GM Ryan Pace (who traded up for Mitchell Trubisky over Mahomes and Watson) should:

    1. Resign and let someone COMPETENT make the trade.

    2. Go back to playing Dawber on “Coach”.

  15. I dont see why this is a good move for wilson or the bears. I dont think the bears are ready to win right now, and if they trade for wilson, they’ll be giving up a lot of future draft picks. And if wilson isn’t happy with not being able to have a say in picking his offense in seattle, hows he going to feel when they dont have any early draft picks over the next few years in chicago?

  16. If the Bears add Russell Wilson, they are a top 8 team in the NFL immediately. Pace will not be outbid, so if the Seahawks are crazy enough to trade him, he’s going to Chicago…………………………………….A Top 8 team isn’t even going to the Conference title game. Need to be a Top 4 team for that. The Bears are already mired in mediocrity.

  17. As a Seattle fan I hope Seattle does trade Wilson. He’s a great QB, but very streaky. I’d rather go to better D and solid running like Carroll wants. Its far more predictable to win that way.

  18. Well, Wilson has asked for a trade from the Seahawks (10/11 playoff seasons) to Chicago (3/11 playoff seasons).

    As a Seahawk fan, I’m confused by the lack of perspective. We’re all disappointed they didn’t go farther. BUT, perennial playoff teams attract talent/fans/$$. Sooner or later, they strike superbowl paydirt (think GreenBay, NewOrleans, Pittsburgh, NE, Baltimore).

    He has shaken the bee’s hive, and may end up falling from the pan into the fire.

  19. I can sum this up in one sentence instead of paragraphs. Not gonna happen..

  20. touchback6 says:

    March 5, 2021 at 6:32 pm

    No cap room and they’ve tossed so many picks as is. They’re one of many teams over the cap.

    How on god’s green earth is Pace still
    employed and how do the McCaskeys still
    own the team? The NFL needs to step in and
    force a sale. It’s insane and painful to watch
    an iconic franchise destroy itself like this.
    ———-
    Look at that Trollback6 making stuff up again to support his point. Other than their 4th and 7th rd pick this year they have their full slate of picks going forward.

  21. Bears o line stinks. That’s what Wilson wants out of and how do you rebuild with giving up the amount of picks it will take to get Wilson?

