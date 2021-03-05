Report: Browns don’t plan to tender Tavierre Thomas

Getty Images

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas has been a staple of the special teams units in Cleveland the last three years, but he may be playing elsewhere in 2021.

Thomas was on track for restricted free agency this offseason, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he’s likely to be an unrestricted free agent instead. Per Pelissero, the Browns do not plan to tender Thomas before the new league year is underway.

Thomas originally signed with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2018, but was cut out of camp and the Browns claimed him off of waivers. He played 20 defensive snaps in his first season, but got over 200 reps last season.

He has 47 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble in 45 career games.