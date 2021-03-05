Report: Chargers trying to trade Trai Turner

Getty Images

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said on Thursday that the team’s offseason won’t be all about their offensive line, but it looks like a good bit of the focus will be on that area.

The team has three impending free agent starters on the line and they’re reportedly looking to move a fourth. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is trying to trade right guard Trai Turner.

Schefter adds that Turner is likely to be released if the team can’t find a trade partner.

Turner is set to make $11.5 million in salary and bonus. His cap number is also $11.5 million and the Chargers would clear all of that space by trading or releasing him.

The Chargers traded tackle Russell Okung to the Panthers for Turner last year. He was limited to nine games because of injuries last season.