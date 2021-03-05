Report: Dolphins hire Steve Gregory as coaching assistant

Getty Images

The Dolphins have hired Steve Gregory as a coaching assistant, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Gregory most recently coached the Lions’ secondary in 2020.

He reunites with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores after playing for Flores in New England.

Gregory, 38, played eight NFL seasons, six with the Chargers and two with the Patriots. His final season was 2013.

He began his coaching career at Syracuse in 2015.

Gregory spent the past three seasons in Detroit, two as a defensive assistant before earning a promotion in 2020.