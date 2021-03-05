Report: Lions restructure Jamie Collins’ contract

Getty Images

The Lions created some extra salary cap space Friday.

They restructured the contract of linebacker Jamie Collins, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Collins, 32, was entering the second year of a three-year deal. He was scheduled to make $8.8 million in base salary and count $11.3 million against the cap.

The Lions added voidable years to lower his cap number, per Garafolo.

Collins made 101 tackles, an interception, a sack, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles in his first season in Detroit in 2020.

In his eight NFL seasons, Collins has 676 tackles, 11 interceptions, 25.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles and 36 pass breakups.