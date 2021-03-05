Report: Panthers are expected to franchise tag Taylor Moton

Getty Images

Tackle Taylor Moton is ranked No. 9 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents this offseason, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be hitting the open market later this month.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Moton is expected to get the franchise tag from the Panthers. The report says that both sides remain open to a long-term deal and using the tag would give them until July 15 to work on one.

Moton was a 2017 second-round pick and he has started the last 48 games at right tackle for Carolina. His experience in an integral spot in the lineup and the team’s needs elsewhere on the field made him a strong candidate to wind up getting the tag this offseason.

The Panthers and the rest of the league’s teams have until March 9 to use the franchise tag.