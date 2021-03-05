Ron Rivera: Alex Smith’s leadership was a key factor in making the playoffs

Washington released quarterback Alex Smith on Friday, a move that has been expected for the last week.

The Football Team confirmed the news with a statement from head coach Ron Rivera, thanking the quarterback for his time with the organization.

“I had a chance to meet with Alex Smith this week and we had a very honest and real discussion,” Rivera said. “We had the chance to reflect on the 2020 season and talk about moving forward into next year. After the conclusion of that meeting we decided that it would be best for both parties to move on and will be granting Alex his request to be released. I want to thank Alex for his contributions this past year. He made such an impact on our young roster and his leadership was one of the key factors in our late-season success and in making the playoffs for the fist time since 2015. Everyone here in Washington wishes Alex and his family the best going forward and appreciates all that he gave to our organization.”

Smith was the AP comeback player of the year after coming back from the devastating leg injury that cost him the entire 2019 season. Smith has said that he feels he still has a lot of room to grow on the field, though he has not formally announced plans to play in 2021.

The quarterback appeared in eight 2020 games, starting six. He completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,582 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions. Smith did not play in Washington’s postseason loss to Tampa Bay with a calf injury.

10 responses to “Ron Rivera: Alex Smith’s leadership was a key factor in making the playoffs

  2. “Leadership key in making the playoffs” – so let us just show you the door. I get the cap number but if you plan to have a young QB coming into the organization who better to show them the way? Patrick turned out alright.

  4. Thank you Alex for your leadership and leading by example. Good luck in your future endeavors. HTTR or HTTFT

  5. WFT is making a huge mistake by releasing Smith. They admit that his leadership helped the team, especially the rookies. Alex Smith was also the guy that mentored Mahomes in Kansas City. It makes no sense to release him.

    The WFT should have kept Smith as a backup, to mentor their other young quarterbacks. Releasing him is a huge loss.

    I hope that Smith gets picked up by another team. Maybe Jacksonville will take him so that he can mentor Lawrence or whatever QB they get in the draft.

  7. Yeah, had nothing to do with the fact that the NFC East was terrible and someone had to win it.

  10. I’m sure Alex had a lot to do with it, but the fact that the 3 other teams in the division were dumpster fires nestled over an open sewer grate and couldn’t get out of their own way on any given week also had a lot to do with it. Alex, to quote Spock,”May you live long and prosper”

