Titans re-sign Khari Blasingame

Getty Images

Fullback Khari Blasingame has re-signed with the Titans.

The team announced the move on Friday afternoon. Blasingame was on track to be an exclusive rights free agent, but the two sides agreed on a deal that will keep him in the fold.

Blasingame signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and the Titans signed him off of Minnesota’s practice squad during the regular season. He has appeared in 21 games over the last two seasons.

Blasingame caught eight passes in those appearances and made five tackles on special teams.

Safety Joshua Kalu is the only other Titans player set for exclusive rights free agency. If the Titans tender him, he won’t be able to negotiate with other clubs.