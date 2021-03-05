Tom Telesco not putting all his focus on Chargers offensive line

Getty Images

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco added a couple of veteran offensive linemen last offseason, but the arrival of right tackle Bryan Bulaga and right guard Trai Turner didn’t make the line a particularly strong part of the team.

Telesco said on Thursday that the team needs to run the ball more effectively and be more efficient in the red zone. He didn’t dwell on protecting quarterback Justin Herbert, but that’s another priority.

All of those things would be easier to pull off with better play up front on offense and addressing the unit is a must with center Dan Feeney, left guard Forrest Lamp, and left tackle Sam Tevi all headed to free agency. Telesco was careful to say that it isn’t the only area of the team that will be on his mind in the coming weeks, however.

“I don’t know if we’re just a better offensive line away from winning a championship,” Telesco said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “We’re trying to build a whole football team. . . . You can’t really look at one spot and say, ‘Look, if we just fix this one thing we’ll be playing for a championship.’ It doesn’t work like that. We’re looking to try to build the best balanced football team we can.”

The Chargers pick 13th in the first round and an offensive lineman has been a popular pick in mock drafts. Telesco’s comments probably won’t change that, but a few moves in free agency could shift attention elsewhere.