White House announces Mercedes-Benz Stadium will ramp up vaccine site

The NFL told President Joe Biden last month that all 30 of its stadiums were available as mass coronavirus vaccination sites. Half of the NFL’s stadiums now are being used for that purpose, and the White House announced Friday that Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will expand its intake of COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We have a total of 15 stadiums and facilities that have been serving as vaccination sites,” the NFL said in a statement. “The Atlanta site has been up and running since early January. It will now have increased capacity thanks to today’s initiative.”

The Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium, Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium, Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium, Texans’ NRG Park, Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium, 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium and Patriots’ Gillette Stadium are among the NFL stadiums used as high-volume sites.

The home of the Falcons soon will begin administering vaccines to a wider range of residents in the state of Georgia.

“Today, we are announcing the addition of two new FEMA-supported high-volume sites,” the White House’s Friday press briefing stated. “The Atlanta Falcons Stadium in Georgia and the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, will turn into FEMA-supported community vaccination sites with the capacity to deliver 6,000 shots per day each. Both of these sites sit in neighborhoods hit hard by the pandemic and are well known in the community.”