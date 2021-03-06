Andre Smith signs two-year deal with Bills

Getty Images

The Bills signed linebacker Andre Smith to a two-year deal Saturday, the team announced.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the deal is worth up to $3 million.

Smith, 23, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent later this month.

The Bills traded with the Panthers to acquire Smith the week of the season opener. He played 47 defensive snaps and 216 on special teams.

Smith made nine tackles, including one for loss, and forced a fumble.

Smith was a core special teams player for the Panthers in 2019, seeing action on 314 special teams plays. Carolina made him a seventh-round choice in 2018.