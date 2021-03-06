Michael Brockers: Matthew Stafford is a “level up” over Jared Goff

Rams coach Sean McVay can’t talk about quarterback Matthew Stafford until March 17, when the trade that brings him to L.A. from Detroit becomes official. Rams players can say whatever they want.

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers recently told TMZ.com that there’s a clear difference between Stafford and Jared Goff.

“Is it a level up?” Brockers said. “In my heart, deeply, just understanding what [Stafford] brings, it’s a level up [over Goff]. It’s a level up .”

Brockers stopped short of saying that the “level up” from Stafford will get the Rams to the promised land.

“I don’t want to say a lock for the Super Bowl, but with having a quarterback like that and just seeing what we did last year and just seeing what he can bring to this team, there’s no wonder why we can’t [win the Super Bowl],” Brockers said.

This is definitely the time of year for teams to build confidence, confidence that often can cross over into the land of delusion. Regardless, most would agree that Stafford is a “level up” over Goff.

Still, it’s jarring to hear that said about a guy who has never won a playoff game, especially since the man he’s replacing took the Rams to the Super Bowl only 26 months ago.

The deal to send Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick to the Lions for Stafford was struck weeks ago. It becomes official in 11 days.