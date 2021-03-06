Michael Brockers: Matthew Stafford is a “level up” over Jared Goff

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2021, 9:06 AM EST
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay can’t talk about quarterback Matthew Stafford until March 17, when the trade that brings him to L.A. from Detroit becomes official. Rams players can say whatever they want.

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers recently told TMZ.com that there’s a clear difference between Stafford and Jared Goff.

“Is it a level up?” Brockers said. “In my heart, deeply, just understanding what [Stafford] brings, it’s a level up [over Goff]. It’s a level up.”

Brockers stopped short of saying that the “level up” from Stafford will get the Rams to the promised land.

“I don’t want to say a lock for the Super Bowl, but with having a quarterback like that and just seeing what we did last year and just seeing what he can bring to this team, there’s no wonder why we can’t [win the Super Bowl],” Brockers said.

This is definitely the time of year for teams to build confidence, confidence that often can cross over into the land of delusion. Regardless, most would agree that Stafford is a “level up” over Goff.

Still, it’s jarring to hear that said about a guy who has never won a playoff game, especially since the man he’s replacing took the Rams to the Super Bowl only 26 months ago.

The deal to send Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick to the Lions for Stafford was struck weeks ago. It becomes official in 11 days.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Michael Brockers: Matthew Stafford is a “level up” over Jared Goff

  1. Ouch. I know people will say “he’s just saying the truth” or voicing his opinion but this accomplishes nothing for your team. I miss the days when people realized that everyone’s a person and that trashing a dude who did his best for the team on his way out the door does no one any good.

  2. Barry Sanders only one playoff game. You can’t hold playoff games won against Lion players.

  3. Winning a playoff game would be a level up for Stafford. But of course he is in no way responsible for the Lions failure to do so in his time there.

  5. Stafford is the first guy in, the last guy out, tough as nails, makes every throw and his teammates universally LOVE him. Unless you think calvin johnson and barry sanders were bad based on their playoff record, don’t stick it on Stafford either. There is a reason the rams went up in odds for the superbowl, and a reason they are now favorites to win their division. Its the same reason the lions are now likely to be picking in the top 4 next year again.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.