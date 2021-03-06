Saints re-sign Ty Montgomery

Getty Images

Ty Montgomery will stay with the Saints in 2021.

Montgomery, the versatile running back, wide receiver and kick returner, has signed a one-year deal with the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Last year Montgomery spent most of the season inactive or on injured reserve, but in Week 17 he got his first substantial playing time and acquitted himself nicely, gaining 105 yards on 18 carries.

The 28-year-old Montgomery initially entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Packers in 2015 and has also spent time with the Ravens and Jets.