Will Jimmy Garoppolo return to the Patriots?

In 2014, they drafted him. In 2017, they traded him. In 2021, could they be reacquiring him?

Greg Bedard recently said on his podcast that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo represents the Patriots’ “Plan A” at quarterback, via NBC Sports Bay Area. Bedard characterizes Garoppolo as “far and away” New England’s preferred choice.

Of course, the 49ers would have to make someone else their preferred choice before Garoppolo would be available. Even then, it’s hard to imagine Garoppolo being traded, given that he’s due to make $25 million in 2021. With a shrinking cap and given that Garoppolo has missed 23 games over the last three seasons, it’s impossible to justify paying him the same amount Tom Brady will earn in Tampa Bay.

I’ve previously predicted that the 49ers eventually will cut Garoppolo. The lone caveat to that closed-eyes dart throw comes from the possibility that the 49ers will squeeze him to take less. (Reported interest in Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who’s due to make $17 million this year, could be a precursor to telling Garoppolo he should be making $17 million, too.)

However it plays out, the 49ers surely are discreetly looking for an upgrade. Why wouldn’t they? Of all positions other than kicker and punter, quarterbacks enjoy rules that maximize their ability to stay healthy. Garoppolo has failed to do that.

He also failed to do it in New England, which makes the Patriots’ interest in handing him the keys to the offense a little confusing. Garoppolo had a four-game audition in 2016 during Brady’s #Deflategate suspension, and Garoppolo got hurt in the second game.

It’s also impossible to forget the fact that Garoppolo’s performance in a divisional round win against the Vikings in January 2020 sufficiently freaked out coach Kyle Shanahan to take the ball out of Garoppolo’s hands, going run heavy for the rest of the win over Minnesota and making Garoppolo look like Bob Griese in the NFC Championship, with only eight passes thrown in the 37-20 win over the Packers.

If Garoppolo does indeed return to New England, here’s hoping he’s on the field when the Brady and the Bucs come to town for what will be one of the biggest games of 2021.

  1. Not gonna happen. He’ll be a Niner come next season. Just the fact the guy can’t stay healthy is the main reason to question why NE would even consider trying to get him back in the first place. NE may as well go after Gardner Minshew or Fitz Magic to fill the time until they find their next starter. If they don’t go after either one of those guys they will end up signing some garbage no one else wants or worse yet another season with Newton throwing ground balls.

  2. I love how Tom Curran and Florio are hellbent at trying to mock BB in every single Pats related article.

    The whole “he can’t stay healthy” argument is a bad one. Brady missed an entire year to an ACL tear, too.

    Let me make this really clear:

    If NE gets JimmyG, the opt outs come back, they are at worst, at worst, a 10-6 team more like 11-5 or 12-4 with that secondary, that OL, the RBs and those Special Teams and coaching stafff with 70 mil in cap space.

    They’re sitting on 3 good looking drafts in a row and have had substandard qb play 2 years in a row.

    Do the the math. NE wins the division if Garoppolo returns and helps groom Stidham.

    Cam Newton was by far and away the worst qb in the league last year and can’t throw a football consistently accurate or on time. JimmyG can. End of discussion.

  4. It all depends on the compensation. No harm in the niners keeping JimmyG for another season whule they draft and groom someone else to take over.

  6. I never understand writers criticizing a player for getting injured on the field. It’s a violent sport.

  7. Why would they want him back? He’s more inaccurate, injury-prone, and he is the real textbook example of a system quarterback. Honestly, they should take a chance on Mac Jones. Give him talent at tight end, wide receiver, and fullback. Then, see what happens.

  8. Only if Jimmy G gets released. Would probably only happen if the niners get Darnold in a draft day trade, or they trade up in the 1st round for a QB. I can’t imagine Belichick giving up draft assets for an oft injured QB carrying a $25 mil cap charge.

  9. The ability to stay healthy is one of the most important things for every player, but especially for the quarterback. An injured quarterback is useless.
    .
    Jimmy G tore his ACL….but it was a NON_CONTACT injury. He injured himself. If the guy can’t stay healthy when he’s not even being tackled, just imagine what will happen over time as he takes the hits.

    I’m a Niners fan and I like Jimmy G., but he’s been with the Niners for 54 regular season games, but has only played in 31 games, because of injuries. He’s a part-time QB. No team can win like that.

  10. Hope so.

    I want to see the nuclear meltdown that would result if Belichick took a Jimmy G team to the Super Bowl.

  12. Aren’t most acl tears non contact? Niners cap is at 24 mil and rising with cuts coming. Flo at it again with the jimmy hate.

  14. Florio loves that Bob Griese reference and has brought it up at least twice before when discussing that NFC Championship game and Garropolo. For the record, Griese had a mere 8 attempts for 158 yards in in the 1972 AFC Championshp game against the Colts.

  15. Patriots fans are funny. The AFC East is not getting easier, it’s becoming a lot more competitive. Good luck finding a great quarterback. They don’t grow on trees. Belichick is a below average general manager who found gold maybe four times in twenty years.

  16. With the Patriots and Belichick being notoriously close-to-the-vest players, there is no way that any journalist actually knows what they think and what they are going to do. If anything, Belichick is keeping every option open and is not set on any specific player and will react to an ever changing situation.
    And then everybody including me will be baffled, as usual.

  18. This would not have happened if the niners weren’t so anxious to pay jimmy g. But we welcome jimmy to the club.

    Regards,

    Matt flynn
    Carson
    Albert H.

