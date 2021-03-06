Will the Bears be able to land Russell Wilson?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2021, 11:14 AM EST
Seattle Seahawks v Chicago Bears
The Bears need to upgrade the quarterback position. They’re reportedly planning to make a run for the ultimate potential upgrade: Russell Wilson.

The mutual interest makes plenty of sense. The Bears haven’t had a true franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman. Wilson, in turn, wants to be the Patrick Mahomes of an offense, with the attack running through him and built around him. Who better than Matt Nagy, who spent 2017 in Kansas City as offensive coordinator while the Chiefs quietly prepared to unleash Mahomes, to do it?

Even if Wilson can’t quite reach Mahomesian levels, Wilson becomes better than any other option the Bears have at quarterback. The Bears will fully appreciate his abilities and try to maximize them with the offense constructed around him.

But first, the Bears have to be able to pull off the trade. When spitballing the possibility in the aftermath of the Bears making it to Wilson’s four-teams-to-which-he’d-accept-a-trade list, we suggested on PFT Live sending Khalil Mack to Seattle as part of the package. Unfortunately for the Bears, a pre-June 1 trade of Mack would trigger a cap charge of $21.4 million. With the Bears currently close to $7 million over the 2021 cap, it would be challenging to say the least to include Mack in the package.

Given that the Seahawks likely need to wait until after June 1 for a Wilson trade in order to convert a $39 million cap charge into $13 million this year and $26 million next year, the Bears would benefit from that, too. A post-June 1 trade of Mack would limit the 2021 cap charge to $9.4 million.

The Bears also would have to absorb Wilson’s base salary of $19 million. That obligation would mostly be balanced, however, by avoiding Mack’s $17 million salary.

The Bears would still have to do some heavy lifting to make it work from a cap standpoint, looking for veterans whose contracts could be dramatically restructured or flat-out jettisoned. Cornerback Kyle Fuller could be released, creating $11 million in 2021 cap space. As a post-June 1 release, pass-rusher Robert Quinn would clear $11.6 million.

Creating cap space is only part of the problem. Indeed, there won’t be a cap-space problem at all if the Bears can’t get the Seahawks to bite. Would Seattle want Mack? What more than Mack would it take?

Chicago holds the 20th pick in the 2021 draft, along with the 20th selection in rounds two and three. Future first-round picks could be in play as well.

Would Mack plus a pair of first-rounders get it done? Without Mack what would it take?

Whatever it takes, the Bears are crunching the numbers. As explained in the aftermath of TheAthletic.com article that fully explored the rabbit hole of dysfunction between player and team, if the Seahawks don’t view Russell Wilson the way Russell Wilson views Russell Wilson, the Seahawks should trade him to a team that does — since that team would make an offer for Wilson that the Seahawks would regard as way too much, and thus more than good enough.

12 responses to “Will the Bears be able to land Russell Wilson?

  1. if Bears had to give up too much, how is that any better than what Wilson has in Seattle?

  2. Bears could get Wilson if they jettison their key players on defense and once again trade future talent on rookie deals for a 33-year old QB. Their defense will suck, Wilson won’t have anyone to throw to, and the OL is still shaky at best.

    Ryan Pace continues to grasp at straws and throw away the Bears’ future.

  3. I’m sure it’s a bare minimum of 3- 1st rounders plus Mack as the starting point. An absolutely insane haul for one player. In this day and age, all it takes is one correct draft pick (ex. Mahomes, Herbert) to turn a team around. I don’t think that roster has enough talent that Wilson is the only thing stopping them from the next level up.

  4. Seattle could ask for 4 years of 1st and 2nd round picks and Chicago will do it in a heart beat.

  5. The only teams that would make any sense for Seattle is a team with a Top 2 or 3 draft pick (Jags, Jets, Dolphins) or a disgruntled superstar QB (Texans, Packers) because they would need a QB who is ready to lead or WOULD be ready to lead.

    Otherwise the Seahawks just ended their franchise. The Bears have none of these things.

  6. Ridiculous to give up the farm for an aging, egotistical QB who will just end up running for his life every passing play, ala every other Bears QB.

  7. Must be the off-season again.

    Just like the Bears were “reported” making a run at Carson Wentz, yet actually never even made an offer.

  8. As Pace has nothing to lose, the McCaskeys need to fire him before he mortgages the future of his soon to be former team for a rapidly aging 32 year old victim.

  9. The Bears shouldn’t do this. Russ thinks it’s bad now, but he’d be wanting out of Chicago by the time his deal is up.

  10. That’s the problem. The Bears, or any team that wants Wilson (or even Watson) would have to give hp so much that they rest of the team will suffer for years.

    If the Bears trade Mack, then Wilson is worse off in Chicago than in Seattle. He’s have fewer weapons (Robinson is the exception, if they keep him) and he’ll have an average, at best, defense.

    As a Niners fan, I hope that Seattle trades Wilson.

  11. This is about one thing. Control. Russ wants the keys to the offense, he wants input on coordinators, and probably wants input on play-calling. Pete Carroll isn’t providing any of those things, and Pete just got a 5-year extension. So Russ is staring at being 38 (minimum) before he can get all those nice things.

  12. If they land him, they’ll end up like the Vikings. A high priced QB and not able to afford anyone else…..

