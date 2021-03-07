Bills’ Dion Dawkins wants Richie Incognito to return to Buffalo

Getty Images

With the Raiders moving on from guard Richie Incognito, one of his old teammates wants him to return to Buffalo.

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, who was a rookie in 2017 when Incognito played his final season with the Bills, tweeted at Incognito that he should return to the Bills when he hits free agency.

Dawkins has previously referred to Incognito as one of his “big brothers” and praised his veteran mentorship.

Although Incognito may be best known for his bullying of former teammate Jonathan Martin, which led to a suspension and nationwide headlines, Incognito has also been a popular player in many locker rooms, with teammates often saying they appreciate his hard-nosed approach to the game. Incognito has had two stints in Buffalo, and Dawkins is likely not the only teammate who’s hoping for a third.