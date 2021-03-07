Image of possible new Bengals jersey leaks

eBay.com

It’s officially new uniform leakage season.

Images of what could be the new uniforms to be worn by the Cincinnati Bengas have emerged on social media, apparently after someone posted one of the new jerseys for sale on eBay.

Joe Goodberry says that the leaked images are legit.

The jersey, orange in color, carries the signature of Paul Brown on the rear inside of the collar.

The Bengals did not immediately respond to a request for comment. If/when they do, we’ll update accordingly.

In January, the Bengals announced that a new uniform is coming. They did not specify a date for the announcement. It usually happens before the draft, so that fans excited by the new crop of incoming players can plunk down hard-earned cash on new gear to replace the obsolete gear.

On one hand, the Bengals may not like that the uniform was leaked. On the other hand, we’re talking about the Bengals on a slow Sunday night in March.