Kevin Stefanski: Browns are in “good spot” with Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry cap hits

Wide receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry are set to have the two biggest cap hits for the Browns during the 2021 season and head coach Kevin Stefanski sees no reason why that should get in the way of keeping both players.

The salary cap is shrinking for the coming season and the two wideouts make up about 15 percent of the projected number, but the Browns are projected to have cap space and Stefanski said on ESPN Radio this week that he feels the team can do what they need to do this offseason without moves involving either player.

“I think we can, yeah,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com. “I think you don’t want to be so dogmatic about it and say, ‘All right. We have to have this number of receivers and this number of tight ends and this running back.’ I think you go with what you have and you make sure that you’re putting yourself in position to field a competitive roster for a bunch of years moving forward. So, yeah, I think we’re in a good spot. The easy part to say is, ‘Hey, just give us more players. Give us three more great players on the offensive side, and give us three players on the defensive side, and we’re going to spend this amount on each guy.’ I think we have a plan. We’ll follow through with that plan.”

Beckham’s salary is guaranteed for injury and he’s coming off an ACL, so they’d have to trade him to realize any cap savings. Cutting Landry would clear more than $11.7 million in space, but General Manager Andrew Berry didn’t sound any more inclined to go that route than Stefanski when asked about Landry during last week’s press conference.