Matthew Stafford may not be the only Lions quarterback with a new team as of March 17.

The Lions have had trade discussions with other teams regarding Chase Daniel, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Adds Schefter, in what could be viewed either a favor to Daniel’s agent or to the Lions as they try to shop him: “Daniel has been considered an ideal mentor for young QBs, something he learned from Drew Brees during their time together in New Orleans.”

Daniel has a base salary of $4.3 million in 2021, $1.5 million of which is guaranteed. Trading him before June 2 would trigger a $1.5 million cap charge.

As noted by Field Yates of ESPN.com, Daniel has made $38.7 million during his NFL career, despite throwing for only 1,694 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

5 responses to “Lions reportedly discussing a Chase Daniel trade

  2. This guy should go down in the history books with Jesse James and Madoff as some of the greatest robbers in history. Chase Daniels entire career has been one giant SHAM.

  3. There is no way someone is trading for him. There are a plethora of veteran QB’s on the market.

  4. Kevin Kolb is another QB who made tons of money after being deemed a back up after Philly And Arizona gave up on him.

    Good money being a safety net thats okay just making $ holding a clipboard….(now a tablet)

    Ya don’t take the physical damage or the mental wear and tear from whatever city media circles….its a great gig!!!

    I don’t think it’s fair to say that. If teams didn’t think he had some value as a backup he would have been long gone by now. It’s not his fault he’s had the good luck to play on teams where the starter hasn’t gotten hurt.

