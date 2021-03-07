Report: Falcons GM Terry Fontenot fires longtime personnel executive and head trainer

Getty Images

New Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot is making more changes within the organization.

Fontenot has fired longtime Vice President of Player Affairs Kevin Winston, who had ben with the franchise for 15 years, and head trainer Marty Lauzon, who had been with the franchise for 11 years, according to Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com.

This continues a string of significant changes in Atlanta since Fontenot took over the front office. Director of football operations Nick Polk was fired after 18 years with the franchise, and director of football technology Mike Crews was let go after 23 years with the franchise.

Fontenot was brought in to shake things up after the Falcons had three straight losing seasons, and that shakeup is costing a lot of longtime employees their jobs.