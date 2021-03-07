Tim Patrick: Drew Lock is doing the small things to become a great QB

USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos have been the subject of several quarterback rumors this offseason. Head coach Vic Fangio even said a few days ago that Drew Lock should expect to have some competition for the upcoming season.

But one of Lock’s teammates thinks the quarterback is taking things in stride and focusing on improving.

“I love Drew,” wide receiver Tim Patrick said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “Going forward I think he understands what he needs to do. And he understands it doesn’t have anything to do with his football skills. And it’s good to see. I’ve been in Denver for a couple weeks and his approach to the game has been 100 percent different than it was during the season. He’s one of the first guys in the building. One of the last guys to leave. He’s doing the small things to be a great player in this league. And understanding what you’re not good at and getting it up to where your talent is.

“I think he understands it. I think this talk about bringing in other quarterbacks has motivated him. And I think he should have a big season this year.”

Patrick has developed some chemistry with Lock, catching 51 passes for 742 yards with six touchdowns.

Lock started 13 games in 2020, finishing with 2,933 yards passing and 16 touchdowns. His 15 interceptions tied four the league lead with Carson Wentz. But his passer rating of 75.4 ranked 32nd, ahead of just Dwayne Haskins, Wentz, and Sam Darnold.

Patrick noted he hasn’t asked Lock what he thinks of the trade rumors, saying, “I kind of let it like nothing’s going on.”

Lock may be doing the right things to become a better quarterback, but he still has plenty to prove in 2021.