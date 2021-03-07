Urban Meyer talks up Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day decision, workout

As BYU quarterback Zach Wilson builds buzz, all signs continue to point to Trevor Lawrence still being the No. 1 overall pick.
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, speaking this week to Jaguars.com, praised Lawrence for his Pro Day workout.
No, most kids would. The rarity is the one who says, “I’m not throwing. I’m the top prospect. Draft me or don’t.”
Of course, anyone who does that gets shamed by the pre-draft ENTERTAIN US! crowd, followed by the unnamed scouts who question whether the player truly loves football. And then the players gets drafted where he would have gotten drafted anyway, and eventually everyone forgets about the stupid huffing and puffing arising from the fact that the kid made a smart business decision.
Meyer also said that he stood close to Lawrence during the Pro Day workout so that he could hear the ball leave his hand — and so that Lawrence could sense Meyer’s presence.
“I want to hear that ball go by my head,” Meyer said. “I do the same thing at practice. And I do want him to know we’re right there. You’ll see me do that with our kickers, too. I’m going to get real close to them. Life’s about how you can respond to pressure.”
With Wilson’s stock rising, the Jaguars will be under more pressure than expected to get the Lawrence pick right. It’s no longer a no-brainer that Lawrence will be the best quarterback of the class. If Wilson ends up being as good as people like Chris Simms think he will be, the first year of Meyer’s NFL tenure could be punctuated by the fact that he could have picked any horse, and that he picked the wrong one.