A.J. Bouye visiting Raiders

Cornerback A.J. Bouye may be staying in the AFC West after being released by the Broncos last month.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Bouye is visiting with the Raiders on Monday. It’s the first reported visit for Bouye, who is at No. 43 on PFT’s list of the top free agents in the league.

Bouye joined the Broncos last March in a trade with the Jaguars, but only appeared in seven games due to a shoulder injury and a suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. He has two games left on that suspension that he will serve at the start of the regular season.

Bouye had 23 tackles and six passes defensed in those appearances.

The Raiders have Nevin Lawson and Daryl Worley set for free agency at cornerback. They are also expected to part ways with nickelback Lamarcus Joyner to clear cap space.