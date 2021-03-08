Browns raise ticket prices, hope for full house in 2021

Getty Images

The Browns greeted only 80,440 fans at their eight home games in 2020. They are hoping for almost that many at each of their home games this season.

The Browns distributed season-ticket renewal plans Monday with “the hope for a full capacity at FirstEnergy Stadium this year,” Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan reports.

FirstEnergy Stadium seats 67,895.

“While our main focus will always be on the well-being of everyone within our stadium — players, coaches and of course, our incredible fans — we are encouraged by the current developments related to COVID-19 in our region and hope that we will be allowed to have a full capacity at FirstEnergy Stadium this upcoming season,” Browns senior vice president of communications Peter John-Baptiste said in a statement. “Our team responded strongly to the limited number of fans we were able to responsibly host for all home games last year, and we know how incredibly important it is for our players and coaches to have fans in our stadium creating the best homefield advantage in the NFL.

“As we do each year, we evaluate our ticket pricing structure based on multiple factors to ensure that it is reflective of the current market, gives our season ticket members various flexible payment options and delivers value while creating the most memorable fan experience.”

It will cost fans more to see the Browns, who ended the NFL’s longest playoff drought with their best campaign in over a quarter century.

The price increase marks the fourth time since 2008 prices have increased, per Ruiter, but the Browns estimate their average season ticket price will remain among the six lowest in the NFL next season.

The Browns add that “more than 40 percent of the team’s non-club and non-premium seats are available for $80 per game or less, including approximately 95 percent of the upper level” and “more than 70 percent of the stadium’s non-club and non-premium locations will change by only $10-15 per game.”

The NFL is expected to add a week to the regular season, and the Browns will not charge season ticket members extra if the team is allocated a ninth regular-season home game in 2021.