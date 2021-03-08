Dallin Leavitt re-signs with Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders have re-signed another one of their exclusive rights free agents.

The team announced that safety Dallin Leavitt has agreed to a one-year deal with the team. Defensive lineman Kendal Vickers did the same earlier this offseason.

Leavitt signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and made his regular season debut in December of that season. He spent all of 2019 on the active roster, but spent time on the practice squad before appearing in nine games last season.

Leavitt has appeared in 26 games over the last three seasons. He has 21 tackles and two passes defensed while seeing most of his time on special teams.