Duke Tobin: Joe Burrow’s rehab going well, we’re going to build everything around him

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin didn’t have to think too hard about what to do with the team’s top draft pick last year because they had the first overall pick in the draft and quarterback Joe Burrow was the clear choice at that spot.

The Bengals have the fifth pick this year and the choice isn’t so cut and dry, but Tobin said at a Monday press conference that Burrow will still be at the center of their thinking. Burrow tore his ACL last season and Tobin said he’s encouraged by how well his rehab work has been going.

While Burrow continues to recover, Tobin said he will be working to build a team that supports him because “it’s going to start” with the quarterback.

“I think we have one of the premier best, young quarterbacks in the game, and we’re going to do everything we can to build around him,” Tobin said.

Tobin suggested that upgrading the offensive line will be part of that effort and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell is a popular choice for the Bengals in mock drafts. Given the role the line plays in making sure Burrow can remain in the lineup, that would seem to be a move in the right direction in Cincinnati.