Gerald McCoy would love Tampa return, expects to be full go for camp

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy did not play a down in the 2020 season because he tore his quadriceps while at Cowboys training camp in August, but he doesn’t think the injury should prevent him from finding work for the 2021 season.

McCoy said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’s “working on running and getting strength back” and that he’s seeing a doctor this week for a check to make sure he’s well enough to pass physicals with teams interested in signing him as a free agent. Assuming that’s the case, McCoy thinks it “would be great” to return to his first NFL team.

McCoy spent nine seasons with the Buccaneers and said that a second stint with the team would suit him just fine.

“I would love to come back to Tampa,” McCoy said. “A lot of people kinda misunderstood what took place between me and Tampa. They think it was he left or Tampa released him. Nah, there was more to it to that. All the issues I had with Tampa, we worked out last season when I was with Carolina. . . . There’s no bad blood. I talk to Jason Licht, I talk to the Glazers.”

McCoy said he expects to be “full go” for training camp and the coming weeks may provide some hint about where he’ll be come the summer.