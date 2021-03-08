Giants hire Kyle O’Brien as senior personnel executive

Getty Images

The Giants have added to their front office, hiring Kyle O’Brien as senior personnel executive.

This is a new role in New York’s front office. O’Brien spent the last five seasons with the Lions, the last four as vice president of player personnel. He was also the Jaguars’ director of college scouting for three seasons, a Chiefs national scout in 2012, and worked in the Patriots’ personnel department from 2002-2011.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported last week that O’Brien was no longer with the Lions. Detroit hired Brad Holmes to be its General Manager in January.

The Giants also announced on Monday that they’ve hired Drew Wilson as assistant strength and conditioning coach. New York’s former assistant, Thomas Stallworth, left the organization to become Atlanta’s strength and conditioning coach.