Giants release Cody Core

The Giants reworked tight end Levine Toilolo‘s deal to clear some cap space on Monday and they freed up some more by saying farewell to one of Toilolo’s teammates.

The team announced the release of wide receiver Cody Core on Monday afternoon. The move provides the team with $2 million in cap room and leaves no dead money on the cap.

Core was claimed off of waivers in 2019 and he re-signed with the team last year. He did not see any regular season action because he tore his Achilles in August.

Core had three catches for 28 yards and made eight tackles on special teams in 16 appearances during the 2019 season.