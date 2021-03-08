Jalen Hurts on Carson Wentz trade: Ain’t too much of my business

Getty Images

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly is putting out word he wants Jalen Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback in 2021.

The Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts, a deal that becomes official next week, to set the stage for Hurts to take over as the starting quarterback.

Whether he has competition or not, Hurts plans to win the job.

“It was an opportunity for me,” Hurts said Monday on The Adam Schefter Podcast, via Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It shows what they think I can be as a player, so I want to prove them right.”

The Eagles traded their former franchise quarterback — the No. 2 overall choice in 2016 — for a third-round draft selection this year and a conditional second-round choice in 2022. The team has not declared Hurts the starter for 2021 and have not ruled out selecting a quarterback with the sixth overall choice.

But the trade of Wentz made Hurts the favorite to be under center Week 1.

“My focus since I got (to Philadelphia) has been on controlling what I can control and trying to become the best player I can be,” Hurts said. “(The trade of Wentz) ain’t too much of my business. I don’t get into that.”

Hurts said he has not talked to Wentz since the report of the trade two weeks ago. It sounds as if the two didn’t have much of a relationship, which is not surprising given Wentz’s struggles since the Eagles used the second-round choice on Hurts last year.

“I send him my blessing,” Hurts said. “I wish him nothing but the best, and I hope he takes off there. I hope he has a great remainder of his career.”

Hurts is working out in Fort Worth with Patrick Mahomes‘ performance coach, Bobby Stroupe, as well as his private Atlanta-based quarterback coach, Quincy Avery.

Hurts, 22, started four games late last season, going 1-3 with 1,061 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 354 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.