Jalen Hurts on Carson Wentz trade: Ain’t too much of my business

Posted by Charean Williams on March 8, 2021, 3:35 PM EST
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly is putting out word he wants Jalen Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback in 2021.

The Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts, a deal that becomes official next week, to set the stage for Hurts to take over as the starting quarterback.

Whether he has competition or not, Hurts plans to win the job.

“It was an opportunity for me,” Hurts said Monday on The Adam Schefter Podcast, via Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It shows what they think I can be as a player, so I want to prove them right.”

The Eagles traded their former franchise quarterback — the No. 2 overall choice in 2016 — for a third-round draft selection this year and a conditional second-round choice in 2022. The team has not declared Hurts the starter for 2021 and have not ruled out selecting a quarterback with the sixth overall choice.

But the trade of Wentz made Hurts the favorite to be under center Week 1.

“My focus since I got (to Philadelphia) has been on controlling what I can control and trying to become the best player I can be,” Hurts said. “(The trade of Wentz) ain’t too much of my business. I don’t get into that.”

Hurts said he has not talked to Wentz since the report of the trade two weeks ago. It sounds as if the two didn’t have much of a relationship, which is not surprising given Wentz’s struggles since the Eagles used the second-round choice on Hurts last year.

“I send him my blessing,” Hurts said. “I wish him nothing but the best, and I hope he takes off there. I hope he has a great remainder of his career.”

Hurts is working out in Fort Worth with Patrick Mahomes‘ performance coach, Bobby Stroupe, as well as his private Atlanta-based quarterback coach, Quincy Avery.

Hurts, 22, started four games late last season, going 1-3 with 1,061 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 354 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

12 responses to “Jalen Hurts on Carson Wentz trade: Ain’t too much of my business

  2. Watson could learn something from this guy. Be happy for what you have and play the game. AKA shut up and play.

  3. Springfield says: “Watson could learn something from this guy. Be happy for what you have and play the game. AKA shut up and play.”

    Watson has already been paid. NFL players don’t exercise free speech until they hit paydirt.

  5. Wentz is a good guy…I hope he prospers in Indy. Hurts appears to be a good guy too…I hope he does well in Philadelphia.

  6. I feel bad for Hurts who seems like a good guy. But it is a complete dumpster fire in Philly. The NFC East Champion Washington Football Team throttled them twice and now the Eagles are in cap hell while Washington has the fourth best cap space in the league. Two franchise headed in different directions. Wentz was lucky to get out alive.

  7. Hurts knows what it feels like to get replaced. It happened to him at Alabama and he handled it better than most. All you can ask for is an opportunity, and it’s up to you to take advantage of it. I’m happy the Eagles are giving Hurts an opportunity and I hope they don’t pull the plug too early.

  8. This kid had 9 total touchdowns in his first 4 starts, not too shabby. He has much to learn but I think he has the talent to succeed.

  10. At this point in the proceedings it’s very clear Hurts won over the respect of his teammates. The same cannot be said for Mr. Wentz.

  11. Hurts reminds me a lot of Troy Smith, who replaced benched former number one overall Alex Smith in San Francisco. Lots of leadership ability, some running ability, but not a lot of arm talent and it didn’t take too long to realize he wasn’t a starter in the NFL. Maybe Hurts and his extremely poor passing stats will prove me wrong, good luck to him in Philly.

  12. While his inaccurate passing concerns me greatly, he seems to be mature beyond his years. I don’t think he will be an above average QB in the NFL but I hope Jalen Hurts proves me wrong.

