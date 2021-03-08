Josh Jacobs pays fine, completes community service to close traffic case

Getty Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs completed community service and paid a fine to close a traffic case stemming from a single-vehicle crash in Las Vegas in January, Josh Dubow of the Associated Press reports.

Jones, 23, mentored at a Boys & Girls Club and paid a $500 fine to resolve a failure to exercise due care traffic violation, his attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld told Dubow.

Jacobs sustained minor injuries, including a laceration to his forehead.

He originally also faced a charge of driving under the influence after the 2019 Acura NSX he was driving crashed into a tunnel wall at the Las Vegas airport.

The DUI charge was dropped as his blood-alcohol level was below the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Jacobs had 273 carries for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2020 season.