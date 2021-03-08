Kim Pegula: Buffalo’s success in 2020 set the floor, now the bar is much higher

Getty Images

The Bills just finished their most successful season in a couple decades, winning the AFC East and advancing to the AFC Championship Game.

But with those accomplishments come expectations.

Team owner Kim Pegula said during a Monday morning interview on NFL Network that last season set a new standard.

“I do know that this year the 2020 team really set the floor for us,” Pegula said on Good Morning Football. “That’s not the bar, what happened this year. The bar is much higher. The floor was set with the success that this team had. Kind of really having to dig deep and especially not knowing where the salary cap is gonna fall is going to be a big job for these guys because the bar has been raised for previous years. It’s going to be a lot of tweaking, a lot of impact and understanding where we’re going to be with our team, our salary.

“Those are things I leave up to other people. But I know the expectation is pretty high right now as the standard which we’re going to be moving forward.”

Back in January, head coach Sean McDermott acknowledged that there’s still a gap between the Bills and the Chiefs at the top of the AFC. Evidently, Pegula expects McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane to make the moves necessary to at least advance to the Super Bowl in 2021 and clear that high bar.