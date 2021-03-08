Lions release Christian Jones, Russell Bodine

Getty Images

The Lions cut a pair of players on Monday afternoon.

Linebacker Christian Jones and offensive lineman Russell Bodine have been cut loose as they prepare for the start of the new league year in Detroit. The Lions also announced that they have re-signed defensive back Mike Ford.

Jones was set to make a $3.17 million salary during the 2021 season and the team will get over $2.55 million in cap space with Jones off the roster. He appeared in all 16 games last season and made 13 starts. He recorded 57 tackles and has 177 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during his three years with Detroit.

Bodine did not appear in any games last season. His release clears $850,000 in cap space.

Ford was set for restricted free agency. He had 12 tackles in nine games last season.