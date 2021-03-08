Michael Brockers wouldn’t mind Russell Wilson leaving Seahawks

Getty Images

Michael Brockers wouldn’t mind if he no longer had to chase Russell Wilson around twice a season.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman has seen the the friction play out between Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. In an interview with the NFL Network, Brockers said he wouldn’t be sad to see Wilson go play for someone else instead.

“You cross your fingers a little bit,” Brockers said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “You hope whatever you hear is true, and he’s out of here, so you don’t have to chase him around twice a year. For the most part, he’s a phenomenal player, but if he chooses to leave and leave the division and make it a bit little easier for us, man, to each his own.”

Brockers has faced Wilson 19 times in total between the regular season and playoffs during his nine seasons in the NFL. Wilson and Brockers both entered the league together in 2012 with their respective teams. Brockers and the Rams have been quite successful against Wilson. They have a 10-8 record in the regular season and beat the Seahawks in the Wild Card round of the playoffs in January in Seattle.

Brockers himself has managed just 1.5 sacks of Wilson in all of his games against Wilson.

Wilson has expressed some frustration with the Seahawks this offseason and people around him have fanned the flames on that discontent as well. But it doesn’t feel like the relationship is so strained that Wilson will be playing elsewhere in 2021. At least not yet.