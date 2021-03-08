Report: Dak Prescott’s deal is for four years, $160 million

Getty Images

A year ago, Dak Prescott wanted a four-year deal. The Cowboys wanted him to sign on for five.

The sides couldn’t agree, and the quarterback played 2020 under the $31.4 million franchise tag.

It sent them back to the negotiating table this offseason, and now they have reached agreement on a long-term deal. The team announced it had come to terms on a deal but provided no details. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media filled in some of the numbers.

Prescott, 27, will get a four-year, $160 million deal with potential to earn another $4 million. He also gets a no-trade clause and no-tag clause, and $126 million is guaranteed.

The first three years average $42 million per year, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, and includes $66 million to sign and $75 million in year one, the most in NFL history.

Prescott cost the Cowboys more than he would have had the team reached agreement earlier in his career, but they ensured the former fourth-round choice will be around beyond this season.

Owner Jerry Jones long has expressed confidence that in Prescott the Cowboys have their quarterback of the present and the future.

Prescott is 42-27 in the regular season in his five-year career, with a 1-2 postseason record. He has passed for 17,634 yards with 106 touchdowns and 40 interceptions.

Prescott was leading the league in passing yards with 1,856 before the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5 against the Giants. He underwent immediate surgery and a second surgery in December.