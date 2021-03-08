Report: Dak Prescott’s deal is for four years, $160 million

Posted by Charean Williams on March 8, 2021, 7:06 PM EST
Getty Images

A year ago, Dak Prescott wanted a four-year deal. The Cowboys wanted him to sign on for five.

The sides couldn’t agree, and the quarterback played 2020 under the $31.4 million franchise tag.

It sent them back to the negotiating table this offseason, and now they have reached agreement on a long-term deal. The team announced it had come to terms on a deal but provided no details. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media filled in some of the numbers.

Prescott, 27, will get a four-year, $160 million deal with potential to earn another $4 million. He also gets a no-trade clause and no-tag clause, and $126 million is guaranteed.

The first three years average $42 million per year, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, and includes $66 million to sign and $75 million in year one, the most in NFL history.

Prescott cost the Cowboys more than he would have had the team reached agreement earlier in his career, but they ensured the former fourth-round choice will be around beyond this season.

Owner Jerry Jones long has expressed confidence that in Prescott the Cowboys have their quarterback of the present and the future.

Prescott is 42-27 in the regular season in his five-year career, with a 1-2 postseason record. He has passed for 17,634 yards with 106 touchdowns and 40 interceptions.

Prescott was leading the league in passing yards with 1,856 before the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5 against the Giants. He underwent immediate surgery and a second surgery in December.

37 responses to “Report: Dak Prescott’s deal is for four years, $160 million

  1. DAK: “I want a new contract”
    JERRY: “No”
    DAK: *blows up leg*
    JERRY: “Ok you convinced me. Here’s $160 million”

  3. Jerrah finally assured the Cowboys of four years of solid mediocrity. I guess he thinks that’s better than one year on then one year off.

  4. That seals it, no Super Bowl appearance for the Cowboys for the next four years.

  5. So much for the Cowboys are going to trade Dak rumors.

    Next we’ll find out that Wilson is staying in Seattle.

  7. Let me predict what’s coming next: The Cowboys will soon be approaching a number of Cowboys players to take pay cuts or risk being cut so that they can pay Dak all the money.

  9. Unless they are holding a future Hall of Fame QB, it seems like teams are better off resetting every 5 years. How are you supposed to build a great roster if 20-25% of your cap is going to one player?

  10. DAK: “I want a new contract”
    JERRY: “How about $120 million?”
    DAK: “Sounds good!”
    JERRY: “Ok, ok… Here’s $160 million”

  11. So basically almost one quarter of the 2021 salary cap. (66M signing/projected cap 180M)

  13. $40 mil a year and all you have to do is win 7 games a year to make the playoffs.

  14. Man… what a sad day for Cowboys fans. Who knows how Dak’s going to look after he comes back from a horrific injury ankle injury, but let’s give him a massive contract!

  15. This is why Dallas is about winning 7 or 8 games a year in a putrid division for the next four years. Then again, that might give them four division titles for $160 million.

  17. Wow, this actually makes the Vikings look frugal for throwing away all that money on Cousins.

  20. DAK: “I want a new contract!”
    JERRY: “You blew out your leg, so how about $120 million?”
    DAK: “Sounds good!”
    JERRY: “Ok, well, we do things bigger in Texas… So here’s $160 million!”

  21. So much hatred for Cowboys QBs…. Romo and Dak are top 10 QBs in their eras. When you have that, you need to hold on to them.

  23. 1. Dak is a good QB, he is a lot better than just average.

    2. Its very hard to get a good QB. Even highly drafted QBs have a high bust rate.

    3. Lets say Dak is over paid by 4MM/year, thats not the end of the world. It just means don’t sign one crappy free agent.

    Its a good deal for Dak, and the market rate for Dallas. It will pinch a little. But had they not paid Zeke so much it wouldn’t matter.

  24. now qbs will make 40m. wrs 20m and cbs 18m. thats almost 50% of cap on 3 players. this will be brutal for the future of the game

  30. So much hatred for Cowboys QBs…. Romo and Dak are top 10 QBs in their eras. When you have that, you need to hold on to them.

    ——————————————————

    What’s their playoff record?

  33. He better come back from that ankle injury throwing like Warren Moon but I just dont see it … Elliot is gone in 2022.

  34. good for jerry. he’s feelin’ all spendy with all the money he recently made off the misery of others.

  36. Reminder: Tom Brady, the winningest QB in NFL history, won a Super Bowl on a $25 million salary.

  37. Wow ! Good luck to Dallas fielding a team that can win a playoff game,let alone make the playoffs. He’s good but no where near elite.

