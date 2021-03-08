Report: Jaguars asked Andrew Norwell to take a pay cut

Getty Images

The Jaguars are not feeling the same salary cap crunch as other teams heading into the 2021 season, but they are still among the teams that may be jettisoning veteran players from the roster in the near future.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team recently asked left guard Andrew Norwell to take a pay cut. Norwell is set to make $12 million in 2021 and $13 million in 2022.

Norwell has not agreed to a revised contract and Breer reports that the Jaguars may wind up trading Norwell as a result. Doing so would add $9 million to the Jaguars’ league-high cap space and leave $6 million of dead money on the books.

Norwell signed with the Jaguars in 2018 and has started 40 games for them over the last three seasons.