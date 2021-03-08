Report: Saints seek to extend contracts of Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk

Getty Images

The Saints restructured the contracts of linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cameron Jordan over the weekend, saving the team $13.44 million against the cap this season. They also have restructured the contracts of Drew Brees, Wil Lutz and David Onyemata this offseason.

And the Saints have more work to do to get below the salary cap by March 17.

But it’s not just restructuring the Saints are doing to lower their cap number.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Saints want to do long-term extensions with offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Neither deal is imminent, Rapoport adds, but it is something the Saints hope to accomplish this offseason.

Ramczyk is entering the final year of his deal set to make $11.1 million in base salary and count $11.1 million against the cap, while Lattimore enters the final year of his deal scheduled to make $10.2 million in base salary and count $10.2 million against the cap.

Lattimore was the 11th overall choice in 2017, while Ramczyk went 32nd.