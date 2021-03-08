Report: Titans trade Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans have given up on former first-round choice Isaiah Wilson, shipping him to the Dolphins on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Titans receive a 2021 seventh-round choice, while the Dolphins get a 2022 seventh-round selection along with Wilson, per Albert Breer of SI.com.

It is a low-risk, high-reward acquisition for the Dolphins.

Tennessee used the 29th overall choice on Wilson last spring, but he made more headlines off the field than on it.

Wilson, who turned 22 last month, played only four snaps as a rookie. His first season included a DUI arrest, a suspension for violating team rules, a pair of stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list and placement on the non-football illness list to work on personal issues.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson recently said Wilson must “make a determination” if he wants to play pro football. Soon after, Wilson posted and deleted a tweet saying he was done playing for the Titans.

Wilson, as it turns out, was correct.

He now gets a chance to start over in Miami.