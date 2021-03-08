Report: Tom Brady, Bucs have “good momentum” on contract extension

Getty Images

Tom Brady signed a two-year contract to join the Buccaneers last March and the quarterback may be signing another contract with the team this March.

Chatter about a contract extension that would tie Brady to Tampa beyond the 2021 season began before Brady piloted the team to the Super Bowl LV title and the Bucs made it clear that they were interested in securing a deal. It looks like one may come together sooner rather than later.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on the air Monday that the two sides have made “good momentum” toward an agreement that would extend Brady’s stay with the team. Doing so would put him on track to continue playing beyond his 45th birthday in August 2022.

It would also likely knock down Brady’s cap hit for 2021 from $28.375 million to a number that would allow more space to use in attempts to hold onto impending free agents like Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, and Ndamukong Suh.