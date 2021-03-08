Report: Tom Brady, Bucs have “good momentum” on contract extension

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2021, 10:53 AM EST
Tom Brady signed a two-year contract to join the Buccaneers last March and the quarterback may be signing another contract with the team this March.

Chatter about a contract extension that would tie Brady to Tampa beyond the 2021 season began before Brady piloted the team to the Super Bowl LV title and the Bucs made it clear that they were interested in securing a deal. It looks like one may come together sooner rather than later.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on the air Monday that the two sides have made “good momentum” toward an agreement that would extend Brady’s stay with the team. Doing so would put him on track to continue playing beyond his 45th birthday in August 2022.

It would also likely knock down Brady’s cap hit for 2021 from $28.375 million to a number that would allow more space to use in attempts to hold onto impending free agents like Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, and Ndamukong Suh.

  2. TB is the GOAT and he may win another ring or so… but that said, I hope he doesn’t hang around too long. I don’t want to see the GOAT benched.

  3. Guy takes discounts and wins SB while Rogers is crying to become highest paid QB. One hit wonder!

  4. Hard to believe, but Brady would be the first starting Bucs QB to EVER get a second contract in Tampa.

  6. Diehard pats fan. It sucks tommy left, but unfortunately I believe it was the right move. Tommy covered up a ton of offensive problems we faced in 2019. gronk even said he would’ve seriously contemplated returning to us in 2020 had Tommy returned.

    With that being said, we needed to get younger, reset the salary cap space, and draft the future.

    GO PATS! Go Tommy and gronk!

  7. Brady is on the precipice of some unimaginable career numbers: He needs 8,347 yards to reach 100,000 yards (regular season and playoffs combined), 36 touchdown passes to reach 700 and 36 wins to reach 300, the equivalent of 20 15-win regular seasons. He should reach the touchdown passes plateau this year and the 100,000 yards mark in two years. But it’ll take a third year for him to reach 300 career wins. So, to further enjoy watching his unparalleled career and reaching these milestones, I hope it’s a two-year extension.

  9. Brady has never been about the money, he has always been about winning.
    The highest paid QB over the last 6 years isn’t named Tom

  11. He is over the hill. That Washington playoff game really exposed him as a younger more spry Heinicke ran circles around him. Brady is going to look like Manning in his last Super Bowl — completely shot and counting on his defense to bail him out.

  12. eaglesfan22 says:
    March 8, 2021 at 11:48 am
    Tom Brady is the man, unless he’s playing against Nick Foles.

    —–

    Tom Brady is the man unless BB is coaching and allows his enormous ego to refuse to play the CB who played more plays than any other CB in the team for the entire season and postseason

  13. No one—and I mean no one—was talking about the Bucs defense for most, if not all of the season. They game-planned KC well and took and advantage of key OL who were out. KC didn’t adjust, and Brady was Brady.

    Trying to take a dig at his gargantuan record of success and ability to raise up mediocre teams into SB champs is just silly at this point. It always outs the source as one who’s suffered at Brady’s hand far too often.

