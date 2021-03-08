Seahawks’ letter to season-ticket holders doesn’t mention Russell Wilson

Getty Images

Well, Russell Wilson won’t be traded to the Cowboys, not with Dak Prescott doing a four-year deal. But that doesn’t mean the situation in Seattle is under contract.

Case in point: Via NBC Sports Northwest, the Seahawks recently sent a letter to second-ticket holders. The letter makes no mention of quarterback Russell Wilson.

It mentions receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. It mentions new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and new run-game coordinator Andy Dickerson. But it doesn’t mention Russell Wilson.

Some will pooh-pooh the omission, but it’s significant. Presumably, the Seahawks don’t want to be accused of promising that Wilson will be playing in the games for which the recipients will be buying tickets. That’s an acknowledgment, implicitly, of the broader situation between player and team, one that still could result in a trade.

While the trade won’t happen to Dallas, a trade can’t be ruled out. Is a trade likely? No. But the possibility is strong enough to get the Seahawks to exclude Wilson from the effort to get fans to re-up for another season.