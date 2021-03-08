Titans let Kalif Raymond hit free agency

Getty Images

Titans receiver and return man Kalif Raymond will hit free agency.

Raymond was slated to be a restricted free agent, but the Titans have decided not to tender him an offer, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. That means Raymond becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The speedy Raymond has bounced around the league with the Broncos and the Jets, two stints with the Giants and two stints on the Titans, where he played for the last two years. He hasn’t made a major impact as a receiver but has been a solid punt returner.

Raymond does enough on offense and special teams that he’s likely to generate some interest as a free agent.