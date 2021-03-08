Vikings won’t tender ERFA Chris Jones

Getty Images

The Vikings have elected to not tender exclusive rights free agent cornerback Chris Jones, making him free to sign with any team, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Minnesota claimed Jones off waivers in October, and the cornerback played eight games for the club in 2020, starting three. He finished with 19 tackles, playing a total of 25 percent of the Vikings’ defensive snaps.

“I’m blessed and thankful for the opportunity the Vikings gave me honestly because they didn’t have too. I’m forever grateful,” Jones said, via Tomasson. “Last year didn’t pan out to be what I hoped for, but it was all lessons and I’m excited for the future.”

Jones entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2018, signing with the Lions. When they cut him at the end of the preseason, he went to the Cardinals and was with Arizona through the end of 2020 training camp. Jones was claimed by Detroit and appeared in one game for the club in 2020.

In 22 career games, Jones has six passes defensed.