Washington tags Brandon Scherff again

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team announced it will use the franchise tag on right guard Brandon Scherff again.

It does not come as a surprise. A recent report indicated the team would tag Scherff barring a long-term deal.

Washington tagged the Pro Bowler last offseason, and he played 2020 under the $15.03 million franchise tag.

Scherff would make $18.04 million if he plays this season under a second tag, but tagging Scherff buys the team until July 15 to get a long-term deal completed.

A new deal could reset the market for guards, topping the $14.1 million annual average that Philadelphia pays Brandon Brooks.

Scherff, 29, made All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors last season despite missing three games with a medial collateral ligament sprain. He has spent time on injured reserve each of the past three seasons and has not played a full, 16-game season since 2016, his second year in the league.

He has made four Pro Bowls in six seasons.