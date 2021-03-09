10 NFL players get franchise tags

The deadline for NFL teams to use the franchise tag has passed, and 10 players got tagged this year.
One player, Dak Prescott, got the exclusive franchise tag, although Prescott and the Cowboys have already agreed to a long-term contract extension. Nine players got the non-exclusive franchise tag. No one got the transition tag this year.
The franchise players for 2021 are:
Panthers OT Taylor Moton
Bears WR Allen Robinson
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Broncos S Justin Simmons
Jaguars OT Cam Robinson
Saints S Marcus Williams
Giants DT Leonard Williams
Jets S Marcus Maye
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin
Washington G Brandon Scherff