10 NFL players get franchise tags

Getty Images

The deadline for NFL teams to use the franchise tag has passed, and 10 players got tagged this year.

One player, Dak Prescott, got the exclusive franchise tag, although Prescott and the Cowboys have already agreed to a long-term contract extension. Nine players got the non-exclusive franchise tag. No one got the transition tag this year.

The franchise players for 2021 are:

Panthers OT Taylor Moton

Bears WR Allen Robinson

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Broncos S Justin Simmons

Jaguars OT Cam Robinson

Saints S Marcus Williams

Giants DT Leonard Williams

Jets S Marcus Maye

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

Washington G Brandon Scherff