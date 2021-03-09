Brad Holmes: Lions are “absolutely not” out on drafting a QB

Getty Images

The Lions still haven’t technically acquired Jared Goff, as the transaction won’t become official until the new league year. But even when they do, Goff doesn’t appear to be the team’s only potential solution for the upcoming season.

Appearing on the Huddle and Flow podcast, General Manager Brad Holmes reiterated his stance that the Lions could select a quarterback at the top of the draft, saying they’re “absolutely not” out on the passers.

“I don’t think when you’re picking this high that you can be ‘out’ on any position,” Holmes told Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter. “But obviously, quarterback is such an important position and I just think it’s good drafting business, always, to be very, very thorough on that quarterback class – regardless of what your situation is. When I was with the Rams, I always said, regardless of what you have at quarterback [you have to be thorough], and especially now, it’s the same approach. It is a good crop coming out this year, but it’s definitely not a position that will be ignored by us by any means.”

Holmes knows Goff well, as the G.M. was the Rams’ director of scouting from 2013 until he accepted the Lions’ job in January. But the Lions have the No. 7 overall pick, and if their preferred QB is there, Holmes could set up the club for the future.

Or, Holmes could be creating a trade market for that selection if there’s another team that wants to jump up for a QB.

Either way, Holmes and the Lions’ front office are doing their due diligence on this year’s QB class.