Browns release Adrian Clayborn

The Browns announced they have released defensive end Adrian Clayborn on Tuesday.

For his 10th pro season in 2020, Clayborn recorded 3.5 sacks and three tackles for loss for Cleveland. Clayborn had one season left on the free agent contract he signed with the Browns last April.

Releasing Clayborn will save Cleveland $3 million against the salary cap.

Clayborn started his career as Tampa Bay’s 20th overall pick in 2011. After four years with the Buccaneers, he spent three seasons with Atlanta. He won Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots in 2018 before heading back to Atlanta in 2019.

Clayborn turns 33 in July.