Cowboys tender Ron’Dell Carter

USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys wanted undrafted free agent Ron’Dell Carter so badly last spring that they guaranteed him $145,000, including a $20,000 signing bonus.

Now, the Cowboys are intent on keeping Carter.

The team is tendering the defensive lineman as an exclusive rights free agent, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Colts poached Carter off the Cowboys’ practice squad in Week 4, but he did not play a down for Indianapolis before the team cut him Nov. 10. The Cowboys claimed Carter off waivers.

Carter, 23, ended up playing three games for the Cowboys. He saw action on 26 defensive snaps and 39 on special teams and made one tackle.

Carter had 66 tackles and 12 sacks during his final college season at James Madison.