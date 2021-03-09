Dak Prescott contract likely means Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott won’t be on the team for the long haul

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2021
The new contract to officially be signed by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will keep him in Dallas for at least four years. It could hasten the exit of other key players.

Although some are speculating that running back Ezekiel Elliott or receiver Amari Cooper could be traded soon due to Dak’s deal, the more likely outcome will be at least one more season with Cooper and Elliott before either or both are traded or released.

Last year, Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million contract that is, as a practical matter, a two-year, $40 million deal. After 2021, the Cowboys can walk away with no guaranteed money remaining and only a $6 million cap charge.

Elliott’s contract will be tougher to navigate, since his 2022 base salary of $12.4 million becomes fully guaranteed later this month. The question becomes whether another team would pay Elliot $12.4 million in 2022.

Elliott could be traded this year, with his base salary of only $9.6 million. A pre-June 1 trade, however, would trigger a $14.9 million cap charge for the Cowboys. It also would saddle his new team with the guaranteed salary of $12.4 million in 2022. (It’s hard not to at least wonder whether former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is thinking about trading for Elliott; however, the Jaguars have a much cheaper option on the roster in James Robinson.)

Given the structure of the Cooper and Elliott deals, Elliott is more likely to remain through 2022. Cooper, however, likely is entering his final year in Dallas — unless he agrees after the season to a major restructuring of the deal and reduction of his pay.

6 responses to "Dak Prescott contract likely means Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott won't be on the team for the long haul"

  1. Yeah, wait til Jerry sees how his big-money QB plays with mediocre talent around him. Heads will explode.

  3. Such a huge mistake paying Dak this kind of money. No non-exclusive tag, no testing the market, basically negotiating against himself (Jones). Dak is a good guy and leader, but this was an opportunity to have a lot of cap room, a bright future, and to solidify the entire team. If someone wants Elliott and trades for him fine, but don’t trade Cooper. Trade Gallup, he is a free agent next year and they won’t be able to pay him. Unless they want to make one more run this year, the future doesn’t look promising in keeping their p;ayers. Dak, so far, hasn’t carried the team, bad record vs winning teams, and the good first year – the OL was stacked and Elliott was a premier back.

  4. And he is going to be complaining with Russell Wilson why they have nothing to work with

  5. The more time goes on, the more it’s clear that Jimmy Johnson had more to do with the Super Bowls than Jerry did. What atrocious cap management the past couple years and it will only get far worse now.

  6. Well, when you have a special kind of QB who, like Brady, Mahomes, Rodgers, Wilson, and Brees, has the ability to carry a team on his back and elevate them to consistent levels of success regardless of who’s around him, then you can navigate this kind of…

    …wait a minute, we’re talking about Dak Prescott? What are they thinking?

