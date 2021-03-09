Eagles cut Blake Countess, Treyvon Hester

Getty Images

The Eagles continue to make moves to get under the salary cap before the new league year.

They announced Tuesday they have released safety Blake Countess and defensive tackle Treyvon Hester.

Countess, 27, was set to make $990,000 in base salary and count $850,000 against the cap. The Eagles will save $850,000.

He played only two games with the Eagles last season, making three tackles, after they added him to the practice squad Dec. 16.

Hester, 28, was set to make $920,000 in base salary and count $920,000 against the cap, which the Eagles will save.

He did not play a down last season.