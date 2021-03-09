Eric DeCosta: We’ll do what’s best for Orlando Brown and Ravens

Getty Images

Orlando Brown has been clear that he wants to play left tackle after starting the Ravens’ final 11 games of last season at that spot.

Brown moved after Ronnie Stanley‘s season-ending ankle injury and Stanley’s return in 2021 means that spot won’t be open in Baltimore. Brown reportedly wants a trade to a different team as a result and that desire was a topic of conversation when Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta held a press conference on Tuesday.

DeCosta confirmed that Brown sees himself as a left tackle and said the Ravens are “blessed” to have him on the roster without doing much to suggest what path the team is going to take.

“He’s under contract and he understands that. We’ll do best for what’s Orlando and we’ll do what’s best for the Ravens,” DeCosta said.

Brown has been named a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons and is entering the fourth and final year of the contract he signed as a third-round pick in 2018.